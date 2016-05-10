FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks extend losses, weak export data drags tech shares
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks extend losses, weak export data drags tech shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, extending a two-week losing streak, as poor April export data weighed on technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0127 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 8,086.39. It closed at 8,131.83 in the prior session, its lowest since mid-February.

Shares of TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker, dipped 0.3 percent while those of smartphone and PC maker Asustek Computer fell 2 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Taiwan’s exports fell for the 15th straight month in April, denting hopes of a recovery in the island’s economy and cementing expectations of further central bank interest rate cuts in coming months.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.089 to T$32.506 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.