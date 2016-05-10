Taiwan stocks extend losses, weak export data drags tech shares

TAIPEI, May 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, extending a two-week losing streak, as poor April export data weighed on technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0127 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 8,086.39. It closed at 8,131.83 in the prior session, its lowest since mid-February.

Shares of TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker, dipped 0.3 percent while those of smartphone and PC maker Asustek Computer fell 2 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Taiwan’s exports fell for the 15th straight month in April, denting hopes of a recovery in the island’s economy and cementing expectations of further central bank interest rate cuts in coming months.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.089 to T$32.506 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)