Taiwan stocks track regional markets higher; TSMC, Hon Hai inch up

TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose in line with some regional bourses on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision.

As of 0112 GMT, the main TAIEX was up 0.4 percent at 8,187.87. It closed slightly higher at 8,156.29 in the previous session, after hovering at its lowest level since February.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Shares of TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, rose 0.7 percent. The company on Tuesday posted an 11.3 percent decline in April sales year-on-year.

Hon Hai, the world’s biggest electronics component maker, inched up 0.3 percent. It reported an 8.5 percent fall in April sales on Tuesday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.024 to T$32.509 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)