FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks extend losses; UMC jumps on share buyback plan
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks extend losses; UMC jumps on share buyback plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, along with other regional bourses, dragged by shares of technology and financial heavyweights.

As of 0142 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent, to 8,128.33, after falling to a near three-month closing low of 8,135.56 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex declined 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex was down 0.08 percent.

Contract chip maker United Microelectronics Corp was a bright spot with a gain of 2 percent.

UMC plans to buy back up to 200 million shares, it informed the Taiwan Stock Exchange in a statement on Wednesday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.012 to T$32.516 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.