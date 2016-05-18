FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks track overseas markets lower, may breach key 8,000 level
May 18, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks track overseas markets lower, may breach key 8,000 level

TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session as they tracked losses in overseas markets amid uncertainty over the island’s economic outlook, traders said.

As of 0148 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.5 percent at 8,096.32, hovering just above the key 8,000 level, after closing up 0.9 percent at 8,140.48 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

Among actively traded shares, contract chipmaker TSMC and electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision , both top Apple Inc suppliers, were off 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president-elect who won a landslide victory in the January elections, will be sworn-in on Friday amid concerns Taiwan’s economic ties with China, its biggest trading partner, would deteriorate under her independence-leaning ruling party.

Her inauguration speech is being widely watched as China continues to pressure the new government to stick to Beijing’s principle that Taiwan is a part of China.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.05 to T$32.680 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

