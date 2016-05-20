Taiwan stocks fall, president's speech awaited

TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, with trading expected to be volatile as investors waited to hear new President Tsai Ing-wen’s speech for indications on how she would deal with China.

Tsai was inaugurated as Taiwan’s first woman president, with the export-driven economy on the ropes and wary Communist Party rulers in China watching for any move towards independence by an island it considers its own.

She will deliver her inauguration speech at 0310 GMT.

Tsai’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won parliamentary and presidential elections by a landslide in January on voter backlash against creeping dependence on China.

About 30 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent, after opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,108.68.

The electronics subindex was off 0.02 percent while the financials subindex slipped 0.38 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.004 to T$32.798 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)