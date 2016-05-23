FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks hit nearly 3-week high; techs, financials jump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit nearly 3-week high; techs, financials jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rebounded to a nearly-three-week intraday high on Monday, driven by gains in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0246 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 2.0 percent to 8,296.14 points after touching an earlier intraday high of 8,306, a level not seen since May 3.

The market fell 3 percent from beginning of this month to last Friday, in part due to investor concerns over the island's presidential inauguration.

Taiwan's new president urged China on Friday to "drop the baggage of history" in an otherwise conciliatory inauguration speech that Beijing's Communist Party rulers had been watching for any move towards independence.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, rallied 3 percent.

The electronics subindex rose 2.7 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.097 to T$32.655 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.