FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks retreat from 3-week high; techs, banks down
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 2:41 AM / in a year

Taiwan stocks retreat from 3-week high; techs, banks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks pulled back from the previous session’s three-week high on Tuesday, tracking falls in other regional bourses, weighed by financial and technology heavyweights.

As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 8,326.91 points. The electronics subindex and the financial subindex lost 0.4 percent each.

The main index ended at 8,344.44 points in the previous session, its highest close since late April.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, was off 1.3 percent.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world’s biggest electronics component maker, shed 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.014 to T$32.670 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.