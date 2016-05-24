Taiwan stocks retreat from 3-week high; techs, banks down

TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks pulled back from the previous session’s three-week high on Tuesday, tracking falls in other regional bourses, weighed by financial and technology heavyweights.

As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 8,326.91 points. The electronics subindex and the financial subindex lost 0.4 percent each.

The main index ended at 8,344.44 points in the previous session, its highest close since late April.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, was off 1.3 percent.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world’s biggest electronics component maker, shed 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.014 to T$32.670 per U.S. dollar.