Taiwan stocks at nearly 1-month high; techs jump
May 25, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks at nearly 1-month high; techs jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose to their highest level in almost one month on Wednesday as market sentiment was boosted by rallies on Wall Street and other regional bourses, with tech heavyweights leading the way.

As of 0214 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.0 percent at 8,379.59 points, a level not seen since late April.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, jumped 1.3 percent.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world’s largest electronics components maker, added 3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar gained T$0.06 to T$32.660 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)


