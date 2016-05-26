FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking
May 26, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday as some investors booked profits in recent gainers, including Hon Hai Precision Industry.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 8,384.71 as of 0216 GMT, with the electronics subindex flat and the financial subindex off 0.3 percent.

In the previous session, the index closed 1.2 percent higher near a one-month high.

Hon Hai, the world’s biggest electronics component manufacturer, slipped 0.4 percent on Thursday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.085 to T$32.567 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

