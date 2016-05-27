FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks climb to new 1-month high; chip firms rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose to a fresh one-month high on Friday, led by gains in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) on news the chip packaging and testing firms plan to form a new holding company.

As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent, to 8,431.22 points, its highest level since late April.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

ASE surged 10 percent, the most allowed in a session. SPIL climbed 6.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.068 to T$32.508 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

