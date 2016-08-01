FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC leads heavyweights higher
August 1, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC leads heavyweights higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, with heavyweight TSMC leading technology shares higher.

As of 0246 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent to 9,056.85, outpacing some other regional bourses.

It ended down 1 percent at 8,984.41 in the prior session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, jumped 2.3 percent, lifting the electronics subindex 1.1 percent higher.

The financials subindex gained 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.15 to T$31.776 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

