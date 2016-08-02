FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks fall in line with other regional bourses; Taiwan dollar eyed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall in line with other regional bourses; Taiwan dollar eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday in line with some other Asian markets, paced by declines in banks and technology shares.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,066.25 as of 0341 GMT, after closing 1.07 percent higher at 9,080.71 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, shed 0.6 percent. Smaller rival Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd was off 0.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.001 to T$31.639 per U.S. dollar, on track to its highest intraday level since last August. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.