a year ago
Taiwan stocks fall; HTC down after Q2 loss
August 3, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall; HTC down after Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking declines in other Asian markets, while struggling smartphone maker HTC dropped after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.7 percent at 9,005.29 as of 0244 GMT, after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks, HTC shed 1 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd fell nearly 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.022 to T$31.702 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

