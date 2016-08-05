FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks jump on BoE easing; TSMC leads
August 5, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks jump on BoE easing; TSMC leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, in line with some other Asian markets, after the Bank of England launched a potent post-Brexit stimulus campaign, with TSMC leading technology shares higher.

As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.77 percent, to 9,093.85, after closing at 9,024.71 in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, jumped 1.4 percent. Smartphone maker HTC added 3.8 percent.

The electronics subindex rose 0.74 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.65 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.039 to T$31.671 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

