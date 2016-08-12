FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks rise on Wall Street rally; Hon Hai hits 3-week low
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise on Wall Street rally; Hon Hai hits 3-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday as market sentiment was bolstered by a rally on Wall Street overnight, with heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co leading the gains.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday for the first time since 1999 as surging oil prices and strong earnings from department stores Macy's and Kohl's buoyed investor sentiment.

As of 0416 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.23 percent to 9,152.56, after closing at 9,131.83 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.3 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, added 0.6 percent.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world's biggest electronics component maker, fell as much as 3.6 percent to a three-week intraday low after it said China had approved its deal with Sharp Corp and quarterly earnings fell year-on-year.

The Taiwan dollar weakened to T$31.343 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.