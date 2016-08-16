Taiwan stocks fall tracking other regional markets

TAIPEI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets, hit by decline in shares of heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 0503 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,111.19, after closing at 9,148.51 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker and Taiwan's most heavily-weighted stock, was off 1.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.117 to T$31.253 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)