a year ago
Taiwan stocks fall in line with regional peers
August 17, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall in line with regional peers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell in line with regional peers on Wednesday, paced by declines in technology heavyweights such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd .

Asian shares pulled back from a one-year high and the dollar strengthened, after an influential Federal Reserve official said interest rates could rise as soon as September.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,099.04 as of 0357 GMT, after closing 0.42 percent lower in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was flat, while the financials subindex dropped 0.2 percent.

Hon Hai, the world's top electronic components maker and a major assembler of iPhones, declined 1.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.109 to T$31.389 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
