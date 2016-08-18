FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks flat; CTBC Financial rallies on reported stake fight
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks flat; CTBC Financial rallies on reported stake fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks stayed flat in cautious trading on Thursday, but CTBC Financial Holdings led banking shares higher on media reports a prominent investor is hoping to seize control of CTBC.

As of 0312 GMT, the main TAIEX index was nearly unchanged at 9,118.47, after closing at 9,117.7 on Wednesday.

CTBC, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, jumped as much as 7.4 percent to its highest level in nearly a year. Taiwanese investor Samuel Yin is hoping to seize CTBC's control in a move that could form the island's biggest holding company with combined assets of more than T$8 trillion ($258 billion), local media reported.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.079 to T$31.373 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
