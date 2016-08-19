FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks fall before government revises 2016 GDP forecast
August 19, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall before government revises 2016 GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell along with some other Asian markets on Friday, with market sentiment remaining cautious before the government revises its 2016 GDP forecast later in the day.

As of 0423 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent to 9,063.03, after closing at 9,122.5 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, shed almost 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.22 to T$31.630 per U.S. dollar.

The government had cut the GDP forecast three times before - in May, February and November - amid weak demand from China and other global markets. (Reporting by Faith Hung)

