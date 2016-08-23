FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets; Mega Financial keeps slipping
August 23, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets; Mega Financial keeps slipping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday in line with overseas markets with the index consolidating off highs reached earlier this month that had not been seen in over a year.

As of 3:063:06 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent, to 9,031.77 points, after closing down 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Gains were broad-based for the most part.

The electronics subindex rose 0.7 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.

Among actively traded shares, Mega Financial Holding was off 0.2 percent. Its shares have sunk nearly 15 percent since August 12, with selling accelerating this week after the firm's banking unit was fined $180 million by New York regulators for anti-money laundering violations.

Shares in Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision , rose 0.4 percent despite disclosing that two employees at its China plant died last week.

A series of suicides in past years, most at Foxconn's Shenzhen manufacturing operation, prompted the Apple Inc supplier to improve labour conditions.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.113 to T$31.707 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
