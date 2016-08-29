FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT--Taiwan stocks fall on weaker overseas markets, technical selling in TSMC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

RPT--Taiwan stocks fall on weaker overseas markets, technical selling in TSMC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to add named item code for the report)

TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday tracking weakness in overseas markets and on technical selling in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC .

Most Asian shares slipped in early trade on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated a possible rate hike in the U.S. later this year.

As of 0244 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent to 9,070.84, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.7 percent, but the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

TSMC was off 1.1 percent. Shares in the bellwether chipmaker hit an all-time high earlier this month when it closed at T$179.50 on Aug. 10.

Display makers AU Optronics Corp and Innolux Corp were both down around 2 percent.

Shares in Mega Financial, the centre of a probe in Taiwan following a rare fine in the U.S. for anti-money laundering violations, were down 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.152 to T$31.824 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.