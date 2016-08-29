RPT--Taiwan stocks fall on weaker overseas markets, technical selling in TSMC

(Repeats to add named item code for the report)

TAIPEI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday tracking weakness in overseas markets and on technical selling in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC .

Most Asian shares slipped in early trade on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated a possible rate hike in the U.S. later this year.

As of 0244 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.7 percent to 9,070.84, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex fell 0.7 percent, but the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

TSMC was off 1.1 percent. Shares in the bellwether chipmaker hit an all-time high earlier this month when it closed at T$179.50 on Aug. 10.

Display makers AU Optronics Corp and Innolux Corp were both down around 2 percent.

Shares in Mega Financial, the centre of a probe in Taiwan following a rare fine in the U.S. for anti-money laundering violations, were down 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.152 to T$31.824 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)