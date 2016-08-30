FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets; tech shares drag
August 30, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks up with overseas markets; tech shares drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
boosted by a bounce in overseas markets but the gains were
limited on profit-taking in key heavyweight tech stocks.
    Asian shares were higher on doubts the Federal Reserve
really would hike rates as soon as September as investors
continued to count on more policy stimulus elsewhere in the
world. 
    As of 0133 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1
percent to 9,119.56, after closing down 0.2 percent in
the previous session.
    The electronics subindex fell 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.
    Shares in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC, which hit
all-time highs earlier this month, were down 0.3 percent.
    Shares in electronics maker Hon Hai, also a
heavyweight, were down 0.2 percent on profit-taking. It closed
up on Monday, rising for five of six trading sessions.
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.082 to T$31.719 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
