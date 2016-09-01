FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks dip to over one-week low; financial shares drop
September 1, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks dip to over one-week low; financial shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking declines in overseas markets, with selling led by heavyweights in the financial sector.

Shares in Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd, which closed down for nine in 10 trading sessions, slipped 1.9 percent early in the trade, following its chairman's resignation on Wednesday.

Shiu Kuang-si resigned from all his positions at the Taiwanese financial firm after its banking unit was fined last month for breach of anti-money laundering regulations in New York.

As of 0225 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped as much as 0.9 percent to 8,980.21, to hit the lowest since August 22. The bourse closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex lost 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex sank 1.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.013 to T$31.713 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
