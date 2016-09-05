Taiwan stocks gain following rally in overseas markets

TAIPEI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday following gains in regional markets on relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise rates after a weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Traders said the overall gains due to bargain-hunting may be short-lived if inflation and trade data for August due later this week show weak recovery prospects.

As of 0340 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent to 9,084.59, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent.

Shares in Mega Financial, which had seen steep selling last week due to a local investigation after it was slapped with a fine in the United States for anti-money laundering violations, were 2.8 percent higher.

Shares in heavyweight chipmaker TSMC were advancing 1.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.156 to T$31.547 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)