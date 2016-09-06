FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks up with some overseas markets, foreign buying
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks up with some overseas markets, foreign buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday tracking gains in some overseas markets and supported by foreign investors buying shares.

As of 0158 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.6 percent to 9,144.96, after closing up 1.1 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Tech component makers were among actively traded stocks. Optical storage device maker Ritek was up 2.1 percent, while printed circuit board maker Compeq was 3.5 percent higher.

Foreign investors have net purchased local shares so far in September, adding to their net buying for the past three months in a row.

The purchases have strengthened the Taiwan dollar to levels not seen since mid-August.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.092 to T$31.414 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.