FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks hit 14-month high, TSMC leads rally
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit 14-month high, TSMC leads rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent to a 14-month high on Wednesday, tracking other regional bourses, with TSMC leading technology shares higher.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker and an Apple Inc supplier, jumped as much as 3.35 percent to a record high.

As of 0400 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 91 points to 9270.4, a level not seen since early July in 2015.

The electronics subindex rose 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex added 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened at T$31.244 per U.S. dollar.

The U.S. dollar took a tumble and Asian stocks rose to one-year highs on Wednesday after surprisingly weak U.S. services sector activity put paid to already slim chances of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.