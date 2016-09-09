Taiwan stocks near one-week low as Apple suppliers drag

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to about a one-week low on Friday as TSMC and other Apple Inc suppliers tracked losses in Apple shares after the iPhone 7 failed to impress Wall Street.

As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.0 percent to 9,169.69, after closing at 9,262.89 in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chip maker, dipped 1.4 percent. Hon Hai Precision was off 0.9 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.094 to T$31.380 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)