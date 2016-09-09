FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks near one-week low as Apple suppliers drag
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks near one-week low as Apple suppliers drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to about a one-week low on Friday as TSMC and other Apple Inc suppliers tracked losses in Apple shares after the iPhone 7 failed to impress Wall Street.

As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.0 percent to 9,169.69, after closing at 9,262.89 in the previous session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chip maker, dipped 1.4 percent. Hon Hai Precision was off 0.9 percent.

The electronics subindex sank 1.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.094 to T$31.380 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.