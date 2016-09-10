FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks hit one-week low after Wall Street drops; TSMC drags
#Market News
September 10, 2016 / 3:25 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks hit one-week low after Wall Street drops; TSMC drags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to one-week lows in a supplementary session on Saturday, tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street, with TSMC dropping 1 percent.

As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.3 percent to 9,042.20 points, the lowest since Sept. 6, after closing at 9,164.88 points in the previous session.

Taiwan market was open on Saturday to make up for a Mid-Autumn festival holiday next week.

Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), an Apple supplier and the world's biggest contract chip maker, dipped 1 percent. The company announced its sales results for August on Friday.

The electronics subindex and the financials subindex both fell 1.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.032 to T$31.542 per U.S. dollar.

Stocks across the globe fell the most since June on Friday, weighed by comments from Federal Reserve officials that lifted bets on an interest rate hike and after German trade data cast doubt on the strength of the euro zone's largest economy. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

