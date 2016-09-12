FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan stocks drop to near two-week low; TSMC weighs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks drop to near two-week low; TSMC weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to a near two-week low on Monday as declines on Wall Street during the weekend hit market sentiment for a second day, with heavyweights such as TSMC leading the way.

As of 0237 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped 1 percent, to 8,965.01 points, its lowest level since early September.

It ended at a one-week low in a supplementary session on Saturday.

The electronics subindex fell 1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.7 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker and supplier for Apple Inc, slipped as much as 1.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.126 to T$31.678 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares skid on Monday with investors rattled by rising bond yields and talk that the Federal Reserve might be serious about lifting U.S. interest rates as early as next week. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.