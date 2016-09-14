FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks near two-month low; banks drag
September 14, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks near two-month low; banks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell to near two-month lows on Wednesday as declines in other regional markets hit sentiment, with banks trading down on reports that the financial regulator has punished seven banks for malpractice.

As of 0511 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped 0.4 percent, to 8,901.38 points, with the financial subindex down 0.5 percent. The electronics sub-index dipped 0.3 percent.

The broader market hit its lowest intraday level in almost two months on Tuesday.

Among the most actively traded, Fubon Financial dipped as much as 0.5 pct while CTBC Financial lost 1.4 percent. These two banks were among the seven that were punished by the Financial Supervisory Commission. Their foreign currency derivatives options businesses were tightened amid malpractices related to opening client accounts in their offshore banking units.

The Taiwan dollar eased T$0.002 to T$31.708 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
