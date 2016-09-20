FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks little changed in choppy trade
September 20, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks little changed in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, a day after posting their best single-day gain since September 2015.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,144.47 as of 0202 GMT after closing 2.8 percent higher in the previous session.

It fell as much as 0.24 percent earlier on profit-taking and tracking falls in Asian shares, before rising 0.2 percent as sentiment remained bolstered by net foreign buying in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

Among actively traded stocks, electronics maker Hon Hai , which led the rally in the previous session, extended its gain and was last up 0.1 percent, while contract chipmaker TSMC was flat.

First Financial was down 0.6 percent, while Cathay Financial was off 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.101 to T$31.349 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

