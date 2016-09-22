FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks flat; profit-taking erases early gains
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks flat; profit-taking erases early gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were largely flat on Thursday as early gains were erased on profit-taking after a three-session winning streak.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged but strongly signalled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year as the labor market improved further.

As of 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 9,228.15 points, after opening 0.7 percent higher.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.

The cautious trading comes ahead of key export-related data.

Taiwan is due to issue export orders for August after market hours, which could show growth for the first time in 17 months, amid doubts that any demand may only be seasonal and not enough to lift the trade-oriented economy's prospects.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.06 to T$31.370 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
