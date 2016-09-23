FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise on upbeat export orders data
#Financials
September 23, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise on upbeat export orders data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in overseas markets and on better-than-expected export orders figures for August.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 9,259.19 after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.

The index has closed every session higher so far this week on the back of net purchases by foreign investors.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

Taiwan's export orders rose for the first time in 17 months in August, in a hopeful sign that global demand is picking up ahead of the year-end shopping season.

Among actively traded shares, big-capped TSMC was 0.5 percent higher.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.002 to T$31.402 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
