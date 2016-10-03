FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks rise with other regional bourses; TSMC jumps
October 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks rise with other regional bourses; TSMC jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading other heavyweights higher.

The main TAIEX index ended up 0.7 percent at 9,234.20 points. It had closed at 9,166.85 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex was unchanged.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily weighted share, jumped nearly 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.023 to T$31.343 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares got the new quarter off to a firm start on Monday and European bourses were expected to follow, while sterling stumbled as Britain set a March deadline to start divorce proceedings from the European Union. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
