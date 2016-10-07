FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan stocks fall with overseas markets; HTC jumps on strong Sept sales
#Financials
October 7, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Taiwan stocks fall with overseas markets; HTC jumps on strong Sept sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, following declines in some regional bourses, but smartphone maker HTC Corp jumped on solid monthly sales.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.2 percent at 9,262.45 as of 0155 GMT after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

HTC rose 3 percent after the company said September sales rose 31.35 percent on year.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.043 to T$31.446 per U.S. dollar.

Asian shares dipped but held not far from the 14-month high touched last month ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the day. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

