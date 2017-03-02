FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise in line with overseas markets
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 2:28 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise in line with overseas markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday,
tracking Asian shares and overnight Wall Street gains, as U.S.
President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to
Congress encouraged investors.
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.6 percent to 9,733.35
points as of 0142 GMT, after closing down 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
    The financial subindex         gained 1.2 percent, while the
electronics subindex         rose 0.6 percent.
    Among actively traded shares, Pegatron           and Largan
Precision          , suppliers to Apple Inc         , saw gains
of more than 1 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed by T$0.025 against the
U.S. dollar to T$30.735.
    Taiwan's central bank governor told lawmakers on Thursday
that the recent strong rally in the local currency was due to
massive foreign fund inflows, but he declined to comment when
asked whether the stronger local currency has to do with the
central bank's fear of being labelled a currency manipulator by
the United States.                

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

