FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Taiwan stocks edge down on profit-taking
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 6 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge down on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday,
tracking broader Asia, as investors booked profits ahead of the
weekend. 
    The main TAIEX index         fell 0.3 percent to 9,658.61
points as of 0127 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
    The electronics subindex         fell 0.4 percent, while the
financial subindex         was largely flat.  
    Among actively traded shares, the world's largest contract
electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co          
dropped 0.2 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.123 against the U.S.
dollar to T$30.918, as the greenback held steady on growing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates as early as at its meeting this month.              

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.