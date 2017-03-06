FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise as tech, financials lend support
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 2:34 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise as tech, financials lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday,
supported by technology and financial shares, as markets viewed
a U.S. interest rate hike this month as a near certainty.
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.1 percent to 9,659.90
points as of 0123 GMT, after closing down 0.5 percent on Friday.
   
    The electronics         and the financial subindexes        
rose 0.3 percent.
    Among actively traded shares, Nanya Technology Corp
         , an electronics manufacturer known for its memory
chips, rose 1.8 percent.
    DBS Group Research raised its 2017 economic growth forecast
for Taiwan to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent on Monday, citing a
stronger-than-expected start of the year due to a recovery in
exports and inventory restocking in the manufacturing sector. 
    Global investors weighed Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's remarks on Friday, when she all but confirmed market
expectations for an interest rate rise in March barring any
sharp deterioration in economic conditions.              
    Meanwhile, China cut its growth target this year as the
world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to
address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall"
against financial risks.                   
    The Taiwan dollar          was down T$0.062 against the U.S.
dollar T$30.958.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.