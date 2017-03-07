Taiwan stocks rise; industrials, electronics up

TAIPEI, March 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday buoyed by industrial and electronic shares, while Asian shares traded flat tracking overnight Wall Street losses. A lack of detail on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals, his isolationist stance and setbacks in filling his Cabinet have caused some investors to question whether the post-election rally has run its course as stock valuations become stretched. As of 0308 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9721.68. It closed up 0.36 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.5 percent, while the financial subindex was flat. Vehicle parts manufacturer Right Way Industrial Co Ltd jumped as much as 10 percent, while Jye Tai Precision Industrial Co Ltd , an electrical components and equipment manufacturer, surged as much as 9.9 percent. In terms of currencies, the euro slid on fears that an anti-European Union candidate may be elected France's next president after a former French Prime Minister ruled out an election run. In Japan, the Nikkei in Japan dropped on demand for safe-haven yen. The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.010 to stand at T$30.972 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)