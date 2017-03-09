TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares while super-strong jobs data in the United States made an interest rate hike a near certainty. The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 9,665.45 as of 0208 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. All subindexes were down in the morning, led by the plastics and automobile indexes which both fell over 1 percent. The electronics subindex fell 0.91 percent, while the financial subindex lost 0.45 percent. Among actively traded shares, Hon Hai Precision Industry fell 1.2 percent, after the Nikkei reported that the world's largest contract electronics maker had approached SK Hynix to explore a joint bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business. The dollar stood firm in Asia on Thursday, including against the yen, while Japan's export-heavy Nikkei took heart and added 0.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.088 to stand at T$30.953 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)