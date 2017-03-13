FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 4:35 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise with overseas markets, broad-based gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday
tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. 
    As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was up 0.6
percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the
previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600
and 9,800 in the past month. 
    The electronics subindex         rose as much as 0.8
percent, while the financials subindex         gained up to 0.6
percent. 
    Among the big-caps, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
         , the world's largest contract chipmaker, climbed as
much as 1.4 percent. TSMC's February sales, issued on Friday
after the market closed, were ahead nearly 20 percent in
February from a year ago, and were up 13.5 percent for the first
two months of this year.             
    Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd          , the world's
biggest contract electronics manufacturer, was flat to weaker.
Its February sales, issued after market hours, were 3.2 percent
ahead when compared with the year-ago period, and were up 2.7
percent for the first two months.              
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.094 to T$30.942 per
U.S. dollar.   

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

