FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Taiwan stocks rise on technical buying; transport shares up
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 2:08 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise on technical buying; transport shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on
the back of lower oil prices.
    The main TAIEX index         was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96
as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous
session. 
    The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in
the past month. 
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.5 percent, while the
financials subindex         gained 0.1 percent. 
    The transport subindex         was up 0.5 percent after
global oil prices touched a 3-1/2-month low in the previous
session as concerns about rising U.S. production offset optimism
about supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries.             
    EVA Airways           was 2.2 percent higher, while China
Airlines           was 1.9 percent ahead. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.034 to T$30.950 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.