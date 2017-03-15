FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks slightly down; cautious trading ahead of Fed decision
March 15, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks slightly down; cautious trading ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were marginally
down on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of
Federal Reserve statement due later in the day in which the U.S.
central bank is expected to raise interest rates.
    Local losses were in line with regional markets which also
slipped as investors took profits before the U.S. central bank
policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to
expect during the rest of the year, with an immediate rate hike
fully priced in by markets.             
    As of 0510 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was down 0.12
percent at 9,729.70, after closing up 0.5 percent in the
previous session. 
    However, the electronics subindex         climbed as much as
0.18 percent, while the financials subindex         gained up to
0.2 percent. Offsetting the gains were declines in the
transport, plastics and construction shares.
    International airline EVA Airways Corp           slid as
much as 2.1 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.079 to T$30.887 per
U.S. dollar.        

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

