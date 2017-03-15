Taiwan stocks slightly down; cautious trading ahead of Fed decision

TAIPEI, March 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were marginally down on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve statement due later in the day in which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates. Local losses were in line with regional markets which also slipped as investors took profits before the U.S. central bank policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the rest of the year, with an immediate rate hike fully priced in by markets. As of 0510 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.12 percent at 9,729.70, after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session. However, the electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.18 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.2 percent. Offsetting the gains were declines in the transport, plastics and construction shares. International airline EVA Airways Corp slid as much as 2.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.079 to T$30.887 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)