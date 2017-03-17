FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise to near 2-yr high on retail investor buying
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks rise to near 2-yr high on retail investor buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday to
their highest in nearly two years as retail investors piled in
following continued foreign investor buying.
    The main TAIEX index         was up 0.2 percent at 9,854.86,
after rising to 9,873.08, its highest since late April 2015. It
had closed 1 percent higher in the previous session. 
    Taiwan stocks have added 1.2 percent so far this month,
heading for a fourth consecutive month of gains, as foreign
investors have been net buyers in March.             
    The key stock index is around levels not seen since early
May 2015 to late April 2015, when it rallied above the 10,000
level intraday. 
    The electronics subindex         rose 0.3 percent, while the
financials subindex         gained 0.3 percent. 
    Among actively traded stocks, financial group CTBC Financial
Holding           was up 0.8 percent and electronics
manufacturer Hon Hai Precision           was 0.2 percent higher.
    Taiwan will release its export orders data for February on
Monday, which could show the fastest gain in four years, a
Reuters poll showed, stoking confidence in economic recovery for
the trade-reliant economy.              
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.012 to T$30.645 per
U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

