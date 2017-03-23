TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat
in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy
meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold
rates steady.
As of 0131 GMT, the main TAIEX index was largely
unchanged at 9,906.61, after closing down at 9,922.66 in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent, while the
financials subindex remained unchanged.
Among the most actively traded, Cathay Financial Holding Co
Ltd, parent company of Taiwan's biggest life insurer,
climbed as much as 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.023 to T$30.480 per
U.S. dollar, hovering at its highest in more than two years.
Taiwan's central bank is asking a few custodian banks to
stem the flow of fresh capital into its financial markets, two
people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The central bank issued a statement to comment on the
report, saying the reported comments "do not match the facts."
The central bank is expected to hold its policy rate steady
for a third straight quarter.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)