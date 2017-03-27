FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks edge up on gains in electronics, plastics sectors
March 27, 2017 / 2:34 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks edge up on gains in electronics, plastics sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up on
Monday, buoyed by gains in electronics and plastics shares. 
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.1 percent to 9,913.60
points as of 0158 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent on Friday.
    Asian stocks were seen to start the week on a cautious note,
as U.S. President Donald Trump failed to get healthcare reform
passed, raising concerns about the prospects for his plans to
use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.                
    Taiwan's electronics subindex         was up 0.4 percent,
while the semiconductor index         gained 0.5 percent. The
plastics subindex         added 0.5 percent.   
    Among actively traded shares, Chipmos          , a
semiconductor testing and packaging company, rose 3.9 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.151 against the U.S.
dollar to T$30.337.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

