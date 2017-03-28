FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Taiwan stocks recover tracking Asia; Taiwan dollar strengthens
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 1:51 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks recover tracking Asia; Taiwan dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday,
tracking Asian stocks, as investors tentatively took confidence
in U.S. President Trump's planned stimulus policies after his
setback in getting a healthcare reform bill passed.
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.4 percent to 9,918.62
points as of 0115 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent on Monday.
    Taiwan stocks also took heart after the S&P 500        and
Dow Jones Industrial Average         narrowed their losses
overnight from earlier in the session, and the Nasdaq        
ended higher.               
   Taiwan's electronics subindex         gained 0.5 percent,
leading the gains along with the construction index         and
transportation index        , both of which also rose more than
0.5 percent.
    The financial subindex         was down 0.1 percent.   
    Among actively traded shares, Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa
Plastics           was up 0.2 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          continued a firming streak to
strengthen T$0.100 against the U.S. dollar to T$30.150, as it
heads toward a strong T$30.00 level not seen since September
2014.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.