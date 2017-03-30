FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Taiwan stocks slip tracking Asian shares; auto, plastics drag
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks slip tracking Asian shares; auto, plastics drag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday
tracking Asian shares, weighed down mostly by automobile and
plastics subindexes. 
    Earlier in the day, Asian shares edged up to their highest
in near two years before losing some of those early gains, while
the dollar benefited from waning expectations that the European
Central Bank was poised to end its easy policy.             
    As of 0402 GMT, the main TAIEX index         was down 0.19
percent at 9,837.12, after closing down 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
    The automobile index         took the biggest hit among the
sectors and slipped as much as 1.08 percent, while the plastics
index         declined up to 0.7 percent. 
    Additionally, the financial subindex         was also down
0.27 percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, Taiwan's integrated steel
maker China Steel           slid as much as 0.59 percent. 
    The Taiwan dollar          softened T$0.034 to stand at
T$30.319 to the U.S. dollar, distancing itself from a near
29-month high hit earlier this week.  

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.