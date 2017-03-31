FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Taiwan stocks fall; semiconductor, transportation shares down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 5 months ago

Taiwan stocks fall; semiconductor, transportation shares down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday,
led by the semiconductor and transportation indexes as the
Taiwan dollar continued to weaken further from a near-29-month
high posted earlier this week. 
    Asian shares were mixed on Friday, with the dollar extending
overnight gains on signs of strong U.S. economic growth.
            
    As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index         fell 0.16
percent to 9,832.80 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in
the previous session.
    The semiconductor subindex         fell 0.85 percent, and
the transportation index         lost 0.44 percent. 
    Additionally, the financial subindex         was down 0.07
percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co          , the world's largest contract
chipmaker and a major Apple Inc          supplier, was down 0.52
percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar          weakened T$0.051 to stand at
T$30.366 to the U.S. dollar, reversing a strengthening trend
seen earlier in the week. 

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.