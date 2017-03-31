Taiwan stocks fall; semiconductor, transportation shares down

TAIPEI, March 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, led by the semiconductor and transportation indexes as the Taiwan dollar continued to weaken further from a near-29-month high posted earlier this week. Asian shares were mixed on Friday, with the dollar extending overnight gains on signs of strong U.S. economic growth. As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.16 percent to 9,832.80 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session. The semiconductor subindex fell 0.85 percent, and the transportation index lost 0.44 percent. Additionally, the financial subindex was down 0.07 percent. Among actively traded shares, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, was down 0.52 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened T$0.051 to stand at T$30.366 to the U.S. dollar, reversing a strengthening trend seen earlier in the week. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sunil Nair)