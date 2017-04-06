TAIPEI, April 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
in line with broader Asia, as worries lingered over trade
relations ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S.
President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping,
the first between the two leaders.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent, to 9,885.83
points as of 0312 GMT, after closing up 1.4 percent in the
previous session, its biggest one-day percentage gain since
November.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.139 to T$30.520 per
U.S. dollar.
The electronics subindex fell 0.7 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.4 percent.
Hon Hai Precision Industry , the world's largest
contract electronics maker, pulled back about 1 percent. It had
rallied nearly 8 percent on Wednesday after clocking in a strong
30 percent year-on-year net profit growth for the fourth quarter
of last year.
Taipei has expressed concerns about the Trump-Xi meeting,
which comes at a time when Taiwan is engaged in fresh arms sales
talks with the United States, its sole arms supplier.
Arms sales to Taiwan angers China, which regards the
self-ruled island part of its territory and has never ruled out
the use of force to take control of what it sees as a wayward
province.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)